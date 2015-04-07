EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Layne in sixth graf

Red Sox’s Buchholz shuts down Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- There are those who believe the Boston Red Sox need to find an ace for their rotation. On Opening Day, Clay Buchholz offered some evidence that they might not have to look as far as everyone thought.

Buchholz combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout and the Red Sox hit five home runs, four off Cole Hamels, to batter the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 on Monday afternoon.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia and left fielder Hanley Ramirez each hit two homers for Boston, with the second by Ramirez a ninth-inning grand slam off reliever Jake Diekman.

Buchholz, making his first Opening Day start after going 8-11 with a 5.34 ERA in 2014, did not allow a hit until first baseman Ryan Howard doubled on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the fourth. Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz and right fielder Grady Sizemore also lashed back-to-back singles in the seventh, though Buchholz escaped unscathed in that inning, which was his final inning of the day.

The Phillies managed just two other baserunners against Buchholz, who struck out nine and joined Pedro Martinez (1998) as the only Red Sox pitchers to work at least seven shutout innings in their first career Opening Day start. Second baseman Chase Utley reached on the pitcher’s two-out error in the first, and catcher Carlos Ruiz walked in the fourth. Buchholz struck out nine.

Junichi Tazawa and Tommy Layne each worked a scoreless inning in relief for Boston.

“There was a lot of building up to this moment,” Buchholz said. “I felt good all spring, so it was just another step, I guess. There was a little more interest than (there has) been for first starts, but after the first couple pitches, it felt like a normal game.”

There was also added interest because the Red Sox and Phillies have reportedly discussed a deal involving Hamels, who lasted just five innings Monday.

“I guess people could say it’s ironic,” Buchholz said, “but obviously he’s going out there trying to win baseball games, too. He left a couple pitches up and our guys hit them. It goes back to what everybody’s been talking about with our lineup. I‘m glad I don’t have to pitch to them. I‘m glad they’re on our side. It feels like 2007 again, when I got called up with Manny (Ramirez) and David (Ortiz) and everybody.”

Pedroia, who went 3-for-5, homered off Hamels in the first and fifth. Center fielder Mookie Betts and Ramirez hit solo shots off Hamels in the third and fifth, respectively, with Ramirez’s homer coming two batters after the one by Pedroia.

Hamels -- who struck out six, walked three and allowed five hits -- was making his second Opening Day start. He was beaten in his previous one, at Atlanta in 2013, and has lost his season debut each of the last five years. He is 1-6 over nine such starts in his career, and the Phils are 2-7 in those games.

“Any time you start the season you want to be able to get that first win -- not only for your teammates but for the organization and everything you’ve worked on in spring training,” he said. “That’s not the case, and it definitely didn’t go the way we all wished. I‘m one of the big culprits of that.”

Pedroia, who hit just seven homers in 135 games in 2014 and nine in 160 games the season before, launched Hamels’ fifth pitch of the game, a 1-1 fastball, into the seats in left field. He also homered on a 1-1 fastball with one out in the fifth.

It was the fourth multi-homer game of Pedroia’s career, and his first since Sept. 13, 2011, against Toronto. He said it is some indication that he is finally healthy.

“I grinded a lot last year, (and the) last couple years,” he said. “I‘m back to being who I am.”

Ramirez, signed as a free agent in November after three years with the Dodgers, lined Hamels’ change-up into the left-field seats for his first homer, with two outs in the fifth. In the ninth he hit an 0-2 slider from Diekman out. It was his sixth career grand slam, and his first since July 2, 2011, when he hit one against Texas while with the Florida Marlins.

He joked that he was “definitely” trying to match the homer total of Pedroia, with whom he had played as a Red Sox farmhand early in his career. He also said the offense wasn’t Monday’s big story.

“The best thing I saw was Buchholz,” he said. “He threw a lot of strikes. He went right after hitters. That gets you going.”

NOTES: Red Sox CF Mookie Betts, 22, became the third-youngest Boston player to hit an Opening Day homer. Tony Conigliaro did it at age 20 in 1965, as did 21-year-old Tom Winsett in 1931. ... Boston RF Shane Victorino, who played seven seasons in Philadelphia, was accorded warm ovations during pregame introductions and before his first at-bat, in the second inning. Victorino went 0-for-2 with two walks. He also stole a base. ... The Phillies opened their season at home for the first time since 2011. ... The two teams met 100 years ago, in the 1915 World Series, with the Red Sox winning in five games. ... It was the first time the Red Sox began their season against the Phillies, and the first time they opened against an NL team. Boston has, however, opened in Philadelphia on 10 previous occasions, all against the old Athletics. ... The Red Sox had two players in their starting lineup younger than 23, CF Mookie Betts and SS Xander Bogaerts, the first time Boston had two players that young in their Opening Day lineup since RF Tony Conigliaro and 2B Reggie Smith opened the 1967 season. ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera is just the second rookie to make Philadelphia’s Opening Day roster since 1970. The other was INF Freddy Galvis in 2012.