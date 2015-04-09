Francoeur’s first homer propels Phillies past Sox

PHILADELPHIA -- A cold, rainy night isn’t exactly hitting weather, so when Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jeff Francoeur turned on a slider from Boston Red Sox starter Rick Porcello in the sixth inning, he wasn’t sure what would happen.

“I hammered it,” he said. “(But) when it started going, I said ‘I hope it goes.'”

Though the 40-degree temperatures and blustery winds knocked quite a few balls down at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, Francoeur’s bomb to left field had enough on it to clear the wall.

Francoeur’s three-run home run proved to be the difference-maker as the Phillies topped the Red Sox 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Phillies didn’t score for the first 14 innings of the season after getting shut out at the hands of Boston on Monday in the season opener.

Francoeur changed all that with one swing of his bat. It was his first major league home run since 2013 after spending the majority of the 2014 season with Triple-A El Paso.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” he said. “Last year makes you appreciate being back up here and getting those opportunities, and you don’t want to miss them when you get an opportunity.”

The long ball came after left fielder Darin Ruf’s walk and a single by third baseman Cody Asche put two men on for the second time against Boston righty Rick Porcello. It was the first homer by Francoeur at the major league level since June 16, 2013, when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Francoeur’s swing was all the Phillies’ offense needed to back a terrific debut from starting pitcher Aaron Harang.

Harang (1-0, 0.00), pitching for his seventh ballclub in the last six years, retired the first 11 batters before Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval singled with two outs in the fourth inning. The right-hander would finish up going 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out against just one walk.

“I was able to really locate my fastball, that was a big thing,” he said. “I was able to throw some of my off-speed stuff for strikes early in the count, get ahead and work off of that, but the biggest thing was locating both sides of the plate with my fastball and keep them off-balance.”

He departed with two men on in the seventh inning, but right-hander Jeanmar Gomez got Boston first baseman Mike Napoli to line into a double play to end the Red Sox threat.

“Credit Harang for keeping us off the scoreboard,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “In these conditions here tonight, we hit a number of balls good to the pull side (but) they got knocked down by the wind.”

Porcello (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gave up three runs in six innings of work in his first start as a member of the Red Sox. He signed a four-year, $82.5 million extension just two days prior, but one hanging slider ruined his night.

“Sometimes that’s the difference, one big mistake,” he said. “Tight ballgame like that, I can’t make a pitch like that.”

The Phillies would tack on another run in the seventh inning. Center fielder Ben Revere got to third base thanks to a throwing error by Sandoval, and scored two batters later thanks to a sacrifice fly from second baseman Chase Utley.

Boston scored both of its runs in the top of the eighth inning off Phillies reliever Ken Giles, including a two-out, bases-loaded walk by Sandoval. Former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon was able to get out of trouble, getting outfielder Hanley Ramirez to fly out deep to center with the bases loaded, and closed out the ninth for his first save of the season.

“You could tell it was a team win, between (Harang) and the bullpen and Chase getting the huge sac fly there,” Francoeur said. “That’s the kind of stuff we need to do to be successful, and we did tonight.”

NOTES: The Red Sox took the opening game of the series (and the season) with an 8-0 win over the Phillies on Monday, hitting five home runs, including a grand slam by OF Hanley Ramirez in the ninth inning. ...Phillies OF Odubel Herrera was held out of the game after hitting a foul pitch off his foot on opening day. He’s day-to-day. ...Phillies OF Darin Ruf was given his first start of the season in left field after not appearing in the opener. He started 25 games in 2014, including 13 in left field and 12 at first base.