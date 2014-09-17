EditorsNote: updates ninth graf with Cardinals-Brewers result

Back from DL, Morton helps Pirates blank Red Sox

PITTSBURGH -- It seemed like a pretty big roll of the dice when the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to give Charlie Morton a start in the midst of a pennant race.

However, it turned out to be a worthwhile gamble. The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings to end an eight-start winless streak, and the surging Pirates blanked the Boston Red Sox 4-0 Tuesday night.

Activated from the disabled list before the game, Morton (6-12) notched his first win since July 2 and helped the Pirates (80-70) to their ninth victory in 11 games.

Morton, who allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six, was on the DL for exactly one month due to right hip inflammation and a sports hernia. In his previous eight starts, he went 0-3 with a 5.09 ERA.

”We felt we’ve got a guy there we needed to see where he could go and what he could bring,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ”We didn’t want to wait any longer. We wanted to see what he could do, then adjust accordingly.

“He worked hard. He challenged himself. I never saw a guy take (simulated) games as seriously as he did. All the work and preparation gave him an opportunity to have that success. It’s a shot in the arm for us.”

Morton exceeded his own expectations simply because he didn’t have any.

“I just wanted to go out and give what I got,” Morton said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I‘m glad with the way it turned out.”

The Pirates are 1 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the second National League wild card, and they are 2 1/2 games behind St. Louis in the NL Central. The Brewers beat the Cardinals 3-2 in 12 innings Tuesday.

Relievers Bobby LaFromboise, Jared Hughes, John Holdzkom, Tony Watson and Mark Melancon completed Pittsburgh’s seven-hit shutout.

“We’ve got a lot of guys out there who know their roles and have confidence they can get anybody out,” Pirates catcher Russell Martin said of the bullpen. “Everybody is doing their job and doing it so well that they’re making it look easier than it really is.”

Martin and left fielder Starling Marte both hit home runs off Red Sox rookie right-hander Anthony Ranaudo (3-3) to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead. Martin connected for a two-run shot in the second inning, his 10th of the season, and Marte’s 12th was a solo blast in the sixth.

Marte had two hits.

Ranaudo was lifted after Marte’s home run. He gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. He lost his third consecutive start after winning the first three starts of his major league career.

Ranaudo has given up 10 homers in his six starts, and the long balls have accounted for 14 of the 19 runs he has allowed.

“There was a bad pitch in there to Martin and one to Marte,” Ranaudo said. “If we look back at all my starts, the common theme is home runs, and I obviously have to do a better job.”

Red Sox rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts ran his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4.

Pirates right fielder Travis Snider hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to make it 4-0.

The Red Sox (66-85), last in the American League East, went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

”We had a number of opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them,“ Boston manager John Farrell said. ”We had our chances.

NOTES: The Red Sox will recall OF Rusney Castillo from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday night to make his major league debut against the Pirates. He signed for seven years and $72.5 million on Aug. 23, the largest contract ever for a Cuban defector. ... Boston INF/OF Brook Holt, who has not played since Sept. 5, will be examined Thursday by Pittsburgh-based concussion specialist Micky Collins. ... Pirates SS Jordy Mercer (lower back tightness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup and was replaced by INF Clint Barmes. ... Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte (bruised right elbow) started for the first time since being injured last Thursday when hit by a pitch from Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett. ... Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz (8-8, 5.19 ERA) will face Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (5-10, 3.53) on Wednesday night.