Pirates pound Red Sox, 9-1

PITTSBURGH -- Francisco Liriano had a difficult time throwing strikes. Yet with the way the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing, it didn’t matter.

Liriano won his third straight start, first baseman Ike Davis hit a three-run home run and backup shortstop Clint Barmes had three hits to lead the Pirates to a 9-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night for their 10th win in their last 12 games.

The Pirates (81-70) moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the second National League wild card and stayed 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

“We’ve got our eye on the winning the division,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Really, though, our biggest concern is ourselves. If we keep playing good ball like we have been, we’ll make it (to the postseason).”

Liriano (5-11) walked five batters and struck out just two in six innings yet allowed only one run and three hits. The left-hander’s streak of 20 scoreless innings ended when the Red Sox scored their run in the fifth.

“I didn’t have good control of my fastball,” Liriano said. “It was a battle to get the ball over the plate and I just trying to make good pitches. I just didn’t have good location all night.”

Liriano got plenty of help, though.

Davis’ blast came in the fifth inning and put the Pirates ahead 9-1. Rookie right fielder Gregory Polanco and second baseman Neil Walker also hit homers for Pittsburgh.

It was Davis’ 11th homer of the season and 10th with the Pirates. That gave Pittsburgh nine players with 10 home runs for the first time in franchise history.

“It was a good win for us because a lot of people contributed,” Davis said. “It was good to have a game like this because you figure every game is going to be a tight one these last two weeks of the season. It’s nice to be able to catch your breath a little bit.”

Barmes, playing in place of injured shortstop Jordy Mercer (strained lower back) for a second straight night, hit a two-run double in the second inning as he led the Pirates’ 15-hit barrage. Davis, Walker, third baseman Josh Harrison and center fielder Andrew McCutchen each had two hits.

Harrison raised his batting average to .318 but lost the NL lead to Colorado Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau, who lifted his average to .320 by going 3-for-4 on Wednesday afternoon in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Red Sox center fielder Rusney Castillo made his major league debut and went 1-for-4 while making a nice running catch in the left-center gap in the fifth on a drive by Liriano. The 27-year-old Cuban defector, who signed to a seven-year, $72.5-million contract Aug. 22, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after playing just 11 games in the minor leagues.

“Obviously I’d like a better outcome in terms of the winning the game but I was pretty satisfied with my overall approach and how I stepped in today,” Castillo said.

Clay Buchholz (8-9) had his three-start winning streak end as he was tagged for five runs (four earned) in four innings. He allowed six hits and one walk and struck out three.

The Red Sox (66-86), last in the American League East, were held to five hits while falling to 5-10 against teams from the NL Central.

The Pirates scored in each of the first three innings against Buchholz to take a 5-0 lead with Polanco hitting a solo homer in the first and Walker adding a solo shot in the third.

The Red Sox got their run in the fifth inning when pinch hitter Bryce Bentz, called up from Pawtucket before the game, hit a double in his first major league plate appearance and scored on a ground out by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whose nine-game hitting streak ended.

NOTES: Boston recalled six players from Triple-A Pawtucket: OF Bryce Brentz, OF Rusney Castillo, INF/OF Garin Cecchini, LHP Edwin Escobar, RHP Heath Hembree, C/1B Ryan Lavarnway. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz is away from the team attending to a personal matter and is expected to return Friday night at Baltimore for the opener of a three-game series. Ortiz likely would not have played much in three-game series at Pittsburgh, as the designated hitter rule is not in effect in interleague games at National League parks. ... Pirates RF Travis Snider got a rest after starting six straight games, and OF Gregory Polanco started in his place. ... The series concludes Thursday night with Boston RHP Brandon Workman (1-9, 5.27 ERA) facing Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.92 ERA).