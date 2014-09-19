EditorsNote: updated Pirates division deficit, wild-card lead after Cardinals-Brewers game

Cole, Pirates complete sweep of Red Sox

PITTSBURGH -- Pennant race games are often nerve wracking but Gerrit Cole loves them.

The right-hander pitched into the eighth inning for yet another September win, and left fielder Starling Marte homered as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Thursday night.

The Pirates swept the three-game series, ran their winning streak to four games and won for the 11th time in their last 13 games while keeping pace in the National League pennant race.

“Games like this are fun,” Cole said.

The Pirates are now 3 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild card and 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Milwaukee visits Pittsburgh (82-70) for a pivotal three-game series beginning Friday night.

Cole (10-5) won his season-best third consecutive start and is 7-1 in nine career starts in September. He worked seven-plus innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out seven and walking none.

“I’ve been in the major leagues two years and each year we’ve been in a situation in September where every game is do or die,” Cole said. “These are the games you have to win.”

Cole has pitched with poise well beyond his 24 years while winning those games.

“He pitched with an edge and he had a real plan out there,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s been like that the last two September. He’s proven he can perform in big games. He’s shown he can be that guy.”

Marte hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, his 13th of the season, to put the Pirates ahead 3-1, and that proved to be the difference. The left fielder had two hits for the Pirates, as did third baseman Josh Harrison.

The Pirates caught a break in the ninth inning after the Red Sox, down by a run, put runners on first and third with no outs against closer Mark Melancon.

Third baseman Will Middlebrooks hit a chopper down the third base line. The ball struck the back of pinch runner Jemile Weeks’ left leg as he dove back to the bag, and he was ruled out for being hit by the batted ball.

Melancon then retired the last two batters for his 30th save in 34 opportunities.

“Sometimes you’re just meant to win,” Hurdle said.

Melancon, though, wasn’t thinking about good omens at the time.

“It was nice to get that first out but the biggest thing was not to lose sight of making sure you get the next two outs,” he said.

Weeks said there was nothing he could have done to avoid being hit by the ball.

“There was a lot involved,” he said. “The play was, if it’s not a double-play ball, make sure you get back. It wasn’t a double-play ball, got back, had to avoid getting tagged or creating a double-play situation. That’s what I did and the ball hit me on the way back.”

Red Sox right-hander Brandon Workman (1-10) lost his 10th straight decision after giving up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

“With the exception of the solo home run to Marte, he pitched a solid five innings for us,” Boston manager John Farrell said.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly in the eighth inning drew the Red Sox to 3-2. Rookie catcher Christian Vazquez, Middlebrooks and left fielder Daniel Nava each had two hits but Boston (66-87), which is last in the American League East, lost for the eighth time in their last 11 games.

NOTES: Boston DH David Ortiz returned to the team a day earlier than expected after missing the previous two games while attending to a family emergency and started at first base. The designated hitter rule is not in effect in interleague games at National League parks. ... Boston INF/OF Brock Holt, out since Sept. 5 due to a concussion, was cleared to resume baseball activities after being examined Thursday by Pittsburgh-based head trauma specialist Micky Collins. ... Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli and LF Yoenis Cesepedes were both rested. ... Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower back strain. ... Pirates C Russell Martin got the night off, setting him up to play all three games of the pivotal series against Milwaukee. ... Pirates LHP Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Friday night against Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-10, 3.59 ERA). ... Boston opens a three-game series Friday night at Baltimore against the American League East champion Orioles. Red Sox RHP Allen Webster (4-3, 6.02 ERA) is scheduled to face Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.57 ERA).