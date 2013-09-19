3B Will Middlebrooks snapped out of an 0-for-17 slump Wednesday, returning after missing two games, one with flu-like symptoms. He finished 3-for-4 with a walk.

RHP John Lackey, who has been getting more support but giving up more runs in his last two starts, faces the Orioles in Thursday night’s series finale. Lackey is 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts but has allowed 11 earned runs on 15 hits in 12 innings. He is just 2-6 with three no-decisions in his last nine starts. Lackey is 1-1 in three 2013 starts against the Orioles, but is 12-5 with a 3.49 against them lifetime; his second-highest winning percentage and third-best ERA against any team.

DH David Ortiz, 0-for-7 against Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen coming into Wednesday night’s game, hit the first pitch he saw from Chen for a two-run homer. The shot gave Ortiz 96 RBIs is 129 games. Ortiz wound up 2-for-6, hitting into a double play in the 10th inning.

RHP Jake Peavy, 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA against Baltimore coming in, threw four hitless innings Wednesday night; but then gave up three runs on six hits over the next two frames before rebounding with a perfect seventh and leaving with a no-decision.

2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in all eight games as a leadoff hitter, going 11-for-36, including 2-for-6 Wednesday night.

CF Shane Victorino, already battling hamstring and back trouble, was forced out of Wednesday night’s game for a pinch hitter in the 12th inning because of a jammed right thumb. Victorino had three hits and is hitting .402 at home since July 30.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury, out with a broken bone in his right foot, is continuing his rehab aimed at making it back as soon as possible. “I try to push the envelope with [the doctors],” Ellsbury said Wednesday. “They always have to tell me to slow down, it does take time. I‘m very hopeful I’ll be back playing soon.” Manager John Farrell hopes to have his leadoff hitter back before the postseason. “I think we’re all envisioning him being back on the field before the regular season has concluded,” Farrell said. “I think it would go a long way in Jake getting some timing, some recent at-bats in all that. That won’t be the driving force in getting back on the field, his readiness will be it. I know the way Jake feels and what the medical reports have said. That’s all very realistic that he gets back to us.”