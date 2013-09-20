RHP John Lackey took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and threw a 113-pitch complete game in a 3-1 victory over the Orioles that clinched a playoff spot for the Red Sox. “The remake of John Lackey, both physically and getting back on the mound and performing as he’s done all year, mirrors that of this team,” manager John Farrell said. “It’s been a remake and it’s somewhat fitting to clinch a spot to get into the playoffs with him on the mound. To go nine innings the way he did, like I said, very fitting.”

LHP Jon Lester will start against Toronto on Friday. He is 3-0 in five starts against Toronto this season, giving up 11 earned runs over 35 1/3 innings for a 2.80 ERA. In his last outing against the Blue Jays on Aug. 14 he gave up three runs, two earned, over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision. In 27 career starts against Toronto, he is 14-7 with a 3.64 ERA. He has held Toronto to a .199 batting average in his career, his second-lowest mark against any AL team, behind Kansas City’s .178.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 1-for-4 Thursday with his 37th double of the season. He is now two doubles shy of the franchise record for a catcher, set by Carlton Fisk in 1978 and matched by Jason Varitek in 1999. Saltalamacchia has a six-game hitting streak in which he is batting .350 (7-for-20).

RF Shane Victorino was not in the starting lineup Thursday night. He was pinch-hit for in the 12th inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles. Manager John Farrell said Victorino, who has been dealing with a jammed right thumb, is considered day to day.

SS Stephen Drew went 2-for-3 Thursday against the Orioles with his seventh triple of the season and his 13th home run. It was his fifth career game with a triple and a home run, the first since Sept. 23, 2010, against Colorado while with the Arizona.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury has not yet begun baseball activities as he rehabs the fractured navicular bone in his right foot. Ellsbury suffered the injury fouling off a ball on Aug. 28. He continued playing, but has not appeared in a game since Sept. 5. There is no timetable yet for him to begin baseball activities or return to the lineup.