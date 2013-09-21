LHP Jon Lester won his 100th career game, throwing seven solid innings, striking out eight without walking a batter in Friday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. “To have it happen on a night like this is pretty special,” he said referring to the Red Sox clinching the AL East title. Lester, a cancer survivor, started and was the winning pitcher in Boston’s clinching game of the 2007 World Series.

2B Dustin Pedroia, Boston’s sparkplug on offense is heating up at the right time. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double off the Green Monster in Friday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. Since taking over the leadoff spot after Jacoby Ellsbury was sidelined with a small broken bone in his right foot, Pedroia has hit safely in all 10 games.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his 13th straight game with a small broken bone in his right foot, but on Friday he started baseball workout activities, hitting off a tee and playing catch. When he spoke to the media on Wednesday, he sounded confident that he’d be back at the end of the regular season. That would give Boston’s offense a lift, event thought the Red Sox top the AL in runs scored. He’s hitting .299 with eight homers and 52 RBIs, while adding 52 stolen bases, which leads the majors. With him in the lineup, Pedroia can drop to his customary third spot and it provides better defense with his speed in center.

RHP Clay Buchholz takes his unbeaten record (11-0, 1.51 ERA) to the mound Saturday against Toronto. The righty has been tremendous since coming off nearly three months on the disabled list with a strained neck. He has not allowed an earned run over 11 innings in two starts. He held the Jays scoreless over seven innings during on a win on May 1. After that game, Toronto broadcaster and former major league right-hander Jack Morris accused him of “loading up the baseball,” but the two spoke later and worked things out.