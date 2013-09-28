RF Daniel Nava’s three-run homer was the big hit in a five-run first inning. His blast to right field gave Boston a 4-0 lead. The Red Sox eventually stretched that to 8-0 and rolled to a 12-3 victory over the Orioles. Nava finished the game 2-for-5 with those three RBIs. “(He) continues to swing the bat well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

DH David Ortiz’s three-run homer in the eighth gave him 30 home runs. He’s now gotten seven seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBIs, tying him with Ted Williams. “It’s a huge honor for myself to be mentioned with one of the greatest to ever play the game, especially in this organization,” Ortiz said. Plus, that home run gave Ortiz 431 career round-trippers, tying him with Cal Ripken for 45th all-time in that category.

LHP Jon Lester has a 15-3 career record against the Orioles. But Baltimore has rebounded lately, forcing Lester to go 1-3 after he won his first 14 decisions vs. the Orioles.

SS Stephen Drew now has reached base in 23 of his last 28 games following his 2-for-4 effort Friday. Drew got an RBI triple and later a two-run single that helped the Red Sox to their big early lead in the 12-3 rout of Baltimore.

RHP Clay Buchholz rebounded from suffering his first loss of the season in his last start to throw seven good innings Friday night. He gave up three runs on seven hits to earn the victory and finish the regular season with a 12-1 record. The right-hander said he didn’t have his best stuff and might have been a bit tired from the long trip from Denver, but still got through out. “It was a little bit of a grind today. That’s the way it goes sometimes,” he said.