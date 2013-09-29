RF Daniel Nava went 4-for-4 in Saturday’s loss in Baltimore. He’s now hitting .356 since the beginning of August. He has gotten three or more hits five times during that period. The four hits ties a career high, and it’s the sixth time that Nava has done that in his career.

RHP John Lackey gets the start in the season finale on Sunday. He had one of his best performances of the season when he last pitched against the Orioles on Sept. 19, going the distance and firing a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory.

DH David Ortiz was given a break on Saturday by manager John Farrell. Ortiz hit a three-run homer in Friday’s 12-3 win over the Orioles, but the skipper wanted to give the veteran a brief rest in the middle of the three-game series. “Just a day off,” Farrell said. “He’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow.”

LHP Jon Lester gave up four runs in five innings in Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Orioles but got a no-decision. He’ll be busier on Sunday as Farrell said Lester’s wife is scheduled to be induced into labor. Lester had left the clubhouse before the media came in after the game on Saturday night.

2B Dustin Pedroia now has played 160 games at that position this season. That sets a team record that Pedroia held after he played 159 games at second base during the 2011 season. “That’s my job, to be out there and impact the game every night,” Pedroia said.

C David Ross helped the Red Sox with his 2-for-4, two-RBI effort on Saturday. He has battled injury problems (concussion) at different points this season, but Ross said he’s starting to settle in. “I’ve been feeling good, actually for a little while,” Ross said. “I’ve hit some balls hard the last couple games. I‘m feeling much better than I was. It’s nice to get a couple of hits.”