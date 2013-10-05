RHP John Lackey is starting Game 2 of the American League Devision Series in Boston because he was much better in Fenway Park. He was 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA in Fenway and 4-10, 4.48 ERA away. If Clay Buchholz had regained his early-season form before a neck strain had his sidelined for three months, Lackey could be going in Game 3. But, without Buchholz back to where he was, it was an easy call.

OF Jonny Gomes was a spark at the plate and on the bases in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. During Boston’s five-run fourth, he hit the game-tying two-run double. He later scored from second on an infield hit, racing around when the Rays didn’t pay attention after a close play at first. “A little hustle play at second to take the lead,” he said.

LHP Jon Lester was outstanding in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. He was powerful from the start, striking out the first batter of the game, Desmond Jennings, on a 97 mph fastball. He held the Rays to three hits -- two solo homers -- in 7 2/3 innings. “Getting to start Game 1 at Fenway Park is pretty exciting. The adrenaline was going.”

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. He may not be in the lineup Saturday when the Rays send another lefty -- David Price -- to the mound for Game 2. But, if he is, the switch-hitter looked very comfortable from the right side, his weakest side.

OF Shane Victorino’s time off for his sore hamstring and thumb helped. The speedy Victorino went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs in Friday’s American League Division Series win over Tampa Bay. He also stole a base. He’s been successful in all nine stolen-base attempts in his postseason career.