DH David Ortiz went 1-for-1 with an RBI and three walks Monday in the Red Sox’s 5-4 loss to the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Boston could have used Ortiz’s bat during a ninth-inning rally that netted just one run, but he was removed in the eighth for a pinch runner.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 3-for-5 with a double and scored twice Monday in a Game 3 loss to Tampa Bay in the American League Division Series. Ellsbury keyed a two-run Sox rally in the fifth with a double off the glove of 1B James Loney, then beat a throw to third base on a grounder to the hole fielded by SS Yunel Escobar. Ellsbury became the third player in Red Sox history with consecutive three-hit postseason games.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks (with five strikeouts) in six innings Monday in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay in the American League Division Series. Buchholz had an adventurous night, battling out of a 34-pitch fourth by striking out Matt Joyce with the bases loaded, but he failed to hold a 3-0 lead, giving up a three-run homer to Rays 3B Evan Longoria.

RHP Koji Uehara allowed a walk-off, game-ending solo homer with two outs to Jose Lobaton in a 5-4 loss to the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday. He had not allowed a homer to his previous 142 batters, and he gave up one earned run in his previous 38 appearances. “It’s something that’s in the past already, so I‘m not going to think about it,” Uehara said through an interpreter.