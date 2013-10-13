OF Quintin Berry, on the roster for his late-game speed, swiped second base as a pinch runner in the ninth inning Saturday night. It was Berry’s second steal in as many attempts in the postseason and he has never been caught stealing in a major league game. He is 28-for-28 with the Tigers and Red Sox.

3B Xander Bogaerts, who popped out to end Game one, made his LCS debut as 21 years, 11 days of age. That made him the youngest (player to appear in an LCS game since Francisco Rodriguez, then of the Angels, in 2002, and the youngest position player since Alex Rodriguez in 1995.

LHP Jon Lester pitched well in the ALCS opener Saturday night, allowing a run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in suffering a hard-luck loss to the Tigers. He also set a Red Sox record with his fourth Game 1 start. He had been tied with Josh Beckett, Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez with three. This was Lester’s second opening start of this year’s postseason and he is 2-2 in those four opening starts. He came in 2-0 against the Tigers this year and was 2-2 with a 4.63 ERA while yielding a .299 batting average against Detroit. But he held the Tigers’ potent lineup in check while his mates flailed at Anibal Sanchez, and then four relievers. “It was a battle. It stinks that one run did it,” Lester said. “That’s playoff baseball. You give up one run and you like your chances, but sometimes you have to tip your hat to them.”

2B Dustin Pedroia and the rest of the middle of the Red Sox lineup, combined to go 0-for-9 with six strikeouts and three walks in the opener. Pedroia is 4-for-19 with one extra base hit, a double, in the postseason. He has driven in five runs. Napoli is 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts and one RBI.

RHP Clay Buchholz, who will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Tigers Sunday night, faces Max Scherzer in the game. The two may well have battled for the Cy Young Award had Buchholz not gone down with a shoulder/neck injury in June. He was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA before missing three months, returning in September and finishing 12-1. “This is where you want to be. And it’s been fun so far,” Buchholz said before Game 1.