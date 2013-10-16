RHP John Lackey came up big for Boston in a big game. “I knew I was going to have to pitch a pretty good game,” Lackey said Tuesday. “My boy (1B Mike Napoli, whose home run decided the 1-0 game) took care of me again.” Manager John Farrell added, “Lackey held his stuff the entire time he was out there.” Lackey pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit, shutout ball, relying a lot on his curve. He was caught by the TV cameras saying, “Come on, man. You’ve got to be kidding me,” when Farrell came to take him out. “You can anticipate not wanting him to come out of a game,” the manager said. “That’s what makes John the tremendous pitcher that he is. You’d rather have him come out of the game that way than hanging his head.”

RHP Jake Peavy, who will start Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, is no stranger to pitching against the Tigers. Peavy pitched Game 4 of the first playoff round at Tampa Bay but was not involved in the decision in Boston’s 3-1 win. He made one start against Detroit while with the Chicago White Sox earlier this season, coming away with a win. Peavy has 12 career starts against the Tigers, compiling a 4-5 record and 4.83 ERA.

LF Jonny Gomes started Tuesday because of his offense but also contributed a nice diving catch on defense, taking a hit away from 1B Prince Fielder on a liner near the line leading off the seventh. “Jonny in left field just kept us pretty much left and right alternatively through our entire lineup,” manager John Farrell said. “When we’ve done some things offensively, Jonny has been pretty much been in the middle of it.” Gomes went 1-for-3.

1B Mike Napoli had the big hit for Boston, a solo home run with one out in the seventh Tuesday that accounted for the only run of the game. “In a 1-0 game, that’s the moment from the offensive side,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s put up some big numbers for us. Those are present along with some strikeouts.” Napoli worked the count to 3-2, then yanked a fastball over the wall in left-center for his home run. “(RHP Justin Verlander) threw me two sliders before the fastball,” Napoli said. “I felt comfortable and tried to be short to the ball.”

LHP Craig Breslow toughened up in a self-created jam in the seventh inning Tuesday, getting 2B Omar Infante to hit into an inning-ending forceout with runners on first and second and two outs. However, he issued a one-out walk to CF Austin Jackson that hastened his exit in the eighth. Manager John Farrell feels Breslow can get both left- and right-handed hitters out. “Bres has had a great season for us,” RHP John Lackey said.

RHP Junichi Tazawa got a key out Tuesday, striking out 3B Miguel Cabrera with runners at first and third and one out in the eighth. Manager John Farrell said Boston decided to attack the injured Cabrera with fastballs, which it did with four straight outside of the strike zone. “We decided power was the best way to go,” Farrell said. “It was a pivotal moment. That was a swing moment for sure.”

RHP Koji Uehara got a four-out save Tuesday, his third save overall this postseason and his second of more than three outs. “We got two key strikeouts in the eighth inning,” manager John Farrell said. Uehara got one, a three-pitch whiff of 1B Prince Fielder to end the inning. He gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, but a double play and strikeout ended the game.