OF Daniel Nava, a left-handed hitter, was not in the lineup again Wednesday night against a right-handed starter in Game 1 of the World Series, though he had a pinch double in the eighth inning of an 8-1 win over St. Louis. Nava sat against St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright while right-handed-hitting OF Jonny Gomes started for the seventh time in 11 postseason games. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Nava would likely get a start against either Cardinals RHP Joe Kelly in Game 3 on Friday or RHP Lance Lynn in Game 4 on Saturday because those two pitchers have more pronounced left-right splits than Wainwright and RHP Michael Wacha, who is scheduled to start Game 2. Nava was the sixth player to hit a pinch double in the World Series in the new millennium, joining Orlando Palmeiro, Benji Gil, Geoff Jenkins, Jorge Posada and Travis Ishikawa.

RHP Pedro Beato was designated for assignment by the Red Sox to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Alex Castellanos. Beato, 26, went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Boston this year.

OF Alex Castellanos, designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Oct. 17, was traded to the Red Sox five days later in exchange for minor league OF Jeremy Hazelbaker and cash. Castellanos, 27, spent most of the 2013 season in Triple-A but did appear in eight games with the Dodgers, hitting .167 (3-for-18) with one homer and one RBI.

3B Xander Bogaerts, who turned 21 on Oct. 1, became the 17th-youngest position player to appear in a World Series game as he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Wednesday night in Boston’s 8-1 win over St. Louis. The youngest player overall to appear in the World Series was Miguel Cabrera for Florida in 2003.

RHP John Lackey, who is unbeaten in this year’s postseason, will start Thursday night against St. Louis in Game 2 of the World Series. Lackey is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two postseason starts, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series and the Detroit Tigers in the American League Championship Series. In 16 career postseason games, including 14 starts, he is 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA. He was 10-13 with a 3.52 ERA in 29 starts during the regular season.

DH David Ortiz was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Wednesday night in an 8-1 victory over St. Louis in Game 1 of the World Series. Ortiz has four home runs this postseason, one short of the Red Sox’s franchise record of five, set by Todd Walker in 2003 and matched by Ortiz in 2004. He nearly added another homer Wednesday, but he was robbed of a grand slam by Cardinals RF Carlos Beltran.

OF Jonny Gomes, a right-handed hitter, started again in left field Wednesday night against a right-handed starter in Game 1 of the World Series. Gomes was in the lineup against St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright rather than left-handed-hitting OF Daniel Nava. Gomes has made seven starts to Nava’s four in the postseason. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Gomes likely will start in Game 2 on Thursday night against St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha. The Red Sox are 7-0 in Gomes’ postseason starts. “With Wainwright and Wacha, there’s not the pronounced left/right splits as there might be with Lynn and Kelly,” Farrell said, referring to Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn and RHP Joe Kelly, who likely will pitch in the third and fourth games of the series Friday and Saturday at St. Louis.

RHP Jon Lester pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win Wednesday night as the Red Sox beat St. Louis 8-1 in Game 1 of the World Series. Lester allowed five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. He has won both his career World Series starts, pitching a combined 13 1/3 shutout innings. Lester held Colorado scoreless for 5 2/3 innings to win the clinching Game 4 at Denver in 2007. Lester is just the third pitcher to post consecutive scoreless outings in his first two World Series starts, joining Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson and Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Lester is the first pitcher to win two consecutive World Series games for one team since Hall of Famer Bob Gibson won Game 7 in 1967 and Game 1 in 1968 for St. Louis.

1B Mike Napoli went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in the first inning Wednesday night in an 8-1 victory over St. Louis in Game 1 of the World Series. In eight career World Series games, he is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs. Napoli has a hit in six consecutive World Series games, tying the Yankees SS Derek Jeter for the longest active streak.

SS Stephen Drew snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a second-inning single Wednesday night in an 8-1 victory over St. Louis in Game 1 of the World Series. Drew went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and is hitting .103 (4-for-39) in the postseason with one triple.

RHP Clay Buchholz is scheduled to start Game 4 of the World Series despite arm fatigue. Buchholz missed half of the season due to a neck strain and a shoulder ailment. Speaking about his arm to ESPNBoston.com on Wednesday, he said, “It’s just a little dead at certain points. It’s not like a pinpoint straight spot where I can say, ‘Yeah, there it is.’ It’s just general. (It‘s) just a feeling you don’t like feeling going into the World Series. It’s not out of the ordinary, at the same time this is when you want to be at your best, and that’s what I‘m trying to get back to.”