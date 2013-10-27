3B Will Middlebrooks was 0-for-2 after entering as a seventh inning pinch-hitter for Stephen Drew, but his role in this game won’t soon be forgotten. Middlebrooks was called for obstruction on Allen Craig in the bottom of the ninth, an error which allowed the winning run to score. Farrell sympathized with Middlebrooks. “I don’t know how he gets out of the way when he’s lying on the ground,” the manager said of Middlebrooks.

3B Xander Bogaerts became the third-youngest player to ever triple in a World Series game when he did so to start the fifth. The only other players to triple at a younger age are Hall of Famers Ty Cobb (1907) and Mickey Mantle (1952). Bogaerts’ RBI single in the eighth made him the youngest player in World Series history to ever knock in a game-tying run.

1B David Ortiz is swinging a scalding bat and the Cardinals want no part of him in a game-changing moment. Ortiz was 1-of-2 with two walks, making him 5-for-8 with two homers in the World Series. St. Louis intentionally walked him in the eighth with two on and one out, putting the potential go-ahead run on base.

RHP Jake Peavy lasted just four innings before being pulled for pinch-hitter Mike Carp in the fifth. Peavy gave up six hits and two runs, actually lowering his career postseason EAR under 10.00. Peavy allowed both runs in the first, but did a great job of pitching out of fourth inning trouble as he escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam without allowing a run.

RHP Clay Buchholz will start Game 4 although he’s not at 100 percent due to injuries that sidetracked a potential Cy Young season. Buchholz is 0-0, 5.40 in three postseason starts, giving up 19 hits, 10 runs and three homers in 16 2/3 innings. Expect manager John Farrell to have a short leash with Buchholz if he runs into too much trouble.