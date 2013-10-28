OF Daniel Nava moved from left field to right field when Shane Victorino was scratched from the lineup, and he also changed spots in the batting order, going from fifth to second. Nava was hitless in four at-bats, dropping his World Series average to .200.

LF Jonny Gomes moved into the lineup for Game 4 because of RF Shane Victorino’s injury, and he hit fifth. The substitution paid off, as Gomes crashed a three-run homer in the top of the sixth, lifting Boston to a 4-2 win. Gomes probably will stay in the lineup for Game 5 on Monday night.

LHP Jon Lester dominated St. Louis in an 8-1 Game 1 victory at Fenway Park, pitching 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only five hits and fanning eight. He used his cutter to devastating effect and kept the ball on the infield practically all night. Lester matches up well against the Cardinals, who during the regular season were four games under .500 in games started by left-handers.

RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) was scratched from Game 4 about 80 minutes before first pitch. Victorino is just 3-for-34 in the postseason, but one of the hits was a grand slam which clinched the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers. It was not known if Victorino would be available to start Game 5.

RHP Clay Buchholz pitched four gutty innings despite arm fatigue, allowing three hits and an unearned run while walking three and fanning two. Buchholz never touched 90 mph on the radar gun but made quality pitches when needed, staying off the bat’s fat part for most of his stint. “Don’t skip over (crediting) Buchholz,” manager John Farrell said. “He gave us everything he could.”