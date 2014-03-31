LHP Jon Lester and the Red Sox after putting contract-extension talks on hold, according to the Providence Journal. GM Ben Cherington told the newspaper the two sides decided to “hit the pause button” on the negotiations after hoping to have a deal worked out by Opening Day. Cherington recently said talks were going well but since they could not work out a deal, they decided to focus on the season instead. Lester and the club are still interested in possibly reviving talks later in this year.

RF Shane Victorino injured his right hamstring March 29 in the spring training finale, and he underwent an MRI exam March 30. More tests were expected to be done, leaving Victorino’s status for the March 31 season opener uncertain. Manager John Farrell said Jackie Bradley Jr., who was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket, could be called back up if Victorino needs to be replaced.