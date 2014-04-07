FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

INF Brock Holt was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox placed 3B Will Middlebrooks (calf) on the disabled list. Holt, 25, hit .203 in 26 games for Boston last year.

SS Xander Bogaerts reached base 12 times in 25 plate appearances over the first six games. He has a hit in five of the six and is batting .381.

DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 Sunday, but the hit was his 900th at Fenway Park. It is the eighth-most Fenway hits, and 889 of them have come with the Red Sox.

LHP Jon Lester is 0-2 despite a 2.51 ERA after two starts. His offense has supplied him with just one run in the two starts. He has walked just two in 14 1/3 innings. On Sunday, he gave up four runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings against Milwaukee.

2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in all six games, and he has an eight-game regular season hitting streak dating back to last year. He is 16-for-37 (.432) in those eight games.

1B/OF Mike Carp (sore back) played late in the April 5 game, but he did not play April 6. He is 2-for-6 with a double this season.

