RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

INF Brock Holt was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday when the Red Sox signed INF Ryan Roberts. Holt was called up the previous day when 3B Will Middlebrooks (calf) landed on the disabled list, and he didn’t get into a game with Boston.

RF Jackie Bradley Jr., recalled to start the season when Shane Victorino went on the disabled list, delivered a pair of RBI singles, a bunt single and a pair of nifty catches in Monday night’s win. He is 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position -- while the rest of the team has just six hits. The three hits matched his career high, and he became the first Red Sox right fielder age 23 or younger to have a multiple-RBI game since Phil Plantier did it in 1992.

RHP John Lackey turned in his second straight strong performance of the young season on Monday, pitching seven innings and allowing just an unearned run in going to 2-0. He has yielded just two earned runs in 13 innings in his two starts. This comes after he went 3-1 in the 2013 postseason, including the win in the clinching Game 6 of the World Series.

C A.J. Pierzynski, who hit .272 with 17 homers and 70 RBIs for Texas last season, hurt his old team Monday night. He had three singles, raising his batting average to .250. The hits were his first at home in a Red Sox uniform, coming after he went 0-for-8 in the weekend series against Milwaukee.

2B Dustin Pedroia’s season-opening six-game hitting streak crashed with a thud Monday. He went 0-for-5 and failed to deliver with seven runners on base, but he did pick up an RBI with an eighth-inning fielder’s choice grounder.

INF Ryan Roberts was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent and was in uniform , against Texas on Monday night, though he did not play. Roberts provides a proven major-leaguer at third base with Will Middlebrooks on the disabled list. He also has some power, hitting 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks in 2011. “I think it’s a blessing to be here,” Roberts said before Monday’s game. “I feel very blessed to be here and a part of this organization. I played against the Red Sox for a few years and to actually put on a uniform, it gives you a different feeling.” The plan is for Roberts to platoon with Jonathan Herrera while Middlebrooks is out.

LHP Felix Doubront makes his second start of the season when he faces the Rangers on Tuesday night. He is 0-3 lifetime in six appearances against Texas, his 11.40 ERA against Texas his highest against any American league team.