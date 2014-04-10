CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is taking advantage of his playing time. With RF Shane Victorino on the DL, Bradley Jr. is batting .429 (6-for-14) with two doubles, four RBIs, three runs and three walks over his last four games, and is hitting .400 on the season. He matched his career high Wednesday by drawing three walks. The only other time he accomplished that was in his MLB debut on April 1, 2013 against the Yankees.

RHP Brandon Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday to make room for left-handed reliever Craig Breslow, who came off the 15-day disabled list. Workman made three appearances for the Red Sox this season, most recently Tuesday, when he allowed one run and two hits in four innings of relief against Milwaukee. He has a 1.42 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.

DH David Ortiz did it again. Big Papi added yet another chapter to his storied career Wednesday, belting a three-run homer off Texas reliever Neal Cotts in the eighth inning that powered the Red Sox to a much-needed 4-2 win over the Rangers. It was his second homer of the season and 24th career go-ahead shot in the eighth inning or later. Cotts had fanned Ortiz in all five of their previous matchups, including Tuesday night. This time, Ortiz finally got the better of him. “He’s a guy that his ball moves hard away late, against lefties especially,” Ortiz explained. “But that at-bat I had (against) him the other night helped me to make some adjustments today, and it worked.” Added Boston LF Jonny Gomes: “It seems like we’re just trying to win a ballgame and he’s adding to his Hall of Fame resume. He’s a heck of a player, heck of a clutch player.”

RHP Jake Peavy remained undefeated at Fenway Park on Wednesday, but once again failed to pick up the win. After taking a no-decision in Boston’s home opener Friday, Peavy gave up one run and three hits through 6 2/3 innings against the Rangers, striking out eight and walking four. He cruised through six innings, though, allowing only two hits, including LF Shin-Soo Choo’s double on the first pitch of the game. At one point, he struck out seven of 10 batters. But Mitch Moreland homered leading off the seventh to tie the game and take the win out of Peavy’s hands.

LHP Craig Breslow was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Breslow, who was suffering from a left shoulder strain, threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in three rehab appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. Breslow was a key component of Boston’s bullpen last season, going 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA in 61 games.

RHP Clay Buchholz is hoping for a better start at Yankee Stadium than he had at Fenway Park on Saturday. Buchholz gave up six runs and a career-high 13 hits in only 4 1/3 innings against Milwaukee in his first start of the season. Now the fifth starter in Boston’s rotation, Buchholz is 5-5 in 12 career starts against the Yankees, with a 5.32 ERA, his second-highest against any American League club. He also has allowed more home runs (15) against New York than any other team in baseball.