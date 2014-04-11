RF Daniel Nava was moved to the fifth spot in the lineup after batting leadoff in five of nine games. Nava came into Thursday 4-for-32 with seven strikeouts and a .200 on-base percentage. According to manager John Farrell, Nava is lifting the ball in the air more as opposed to spraying line drives and he has caught some tough luck when he has put the ball in play. “I think more than anything we’re looking for Daniel to get on a little roll and gain the confidence that he had last year,” Farrell said.

DH David Ortiz doubled in the sixth inning -- the 23rd straight game he has reached base against the Yankees. In that span, he is hitting .425 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 18 walks.

LF Grady Sizemore started in left field for the first time as a major leaguer (he did a handful of times in the minor leagues). He had one ball hit to him and also had an assist when he threw out CF Jacoby Ellsbury at second base. He is hitting .308 (8-for-26).

LHP Craig Breslow made his season debut and threw 12 pitches in the seventh inning Thursday. Breslow was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday after throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings in three rehab appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. Breslow was 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA in 61 appearances last season.

RHP Clay Buchholz lost for just the second time in his last 18 starts. He allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings, but the assessment was that his stuff was improved from his previous starts.