3B Will Middlebrooks is behind OF Shane Victorino in his rehab from a strained right calf but he took another step in his recovery Friday. Middlebrooks took 40 swings on the field and also fielded some ground balls.

DH David Ortiz walked twice and had an infield single in the sixth inning and has an impressive streak going against the Yankees. That marked the 24th straight game against the Yankees that he reached base going back to the start of last season.

LF Grady Sizemore started in left field for the second time as a major leaguer, though he did a handful of times in the minor leagues.

RF Jonny Gomes has made six career starts out of the leadoff spot and four of those instances have been this season. Gomes came into the game hitting .278 batting leadoff and in his third at-bat, he hit a solo home run in the sixth.

LHP Jon Lester is the first Boston left-hander to allow two or fewer earned runs and record at least six strikeouts in his first three outings of the season in the last 101 years. He is the first Red Sox to have those numbers while pitching at least six innings since Pedro Martinez in his first seven starts of 2001.

OF Shane Victorino continued running after doing so Tuesday and the team hopes to get in some rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket in the near future. Victorino has been on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

RHP Koji Uehara was unavailable for the save Friday night due to shoulder stiffness in his pitching shoulder. Manager John Farrell said the injury happened during long-tossing in pregame warm-ups and Uehara is considered day-to-day.