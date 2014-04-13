RHP John Lackey allowed six runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The six earned runs were his most since he allowed seven at Yankee Stadium last Sept. 7, and the 10 hits allowed were the most since also allowing 10 against the Yankees last July 20 in Boston.

DH David Ortiz doubled in the sixth inning and has an impressive streak going against the Yankees. It marked the 25th straight game against the Yankees that he reached base, dating to the start of last season. In that period, he is batting .419 (39-for-93) with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 20 walks.

C A.J. Pierzynski hit his first home run for the Red Sox and has nine hits in his last 16 at-bats, spanning his last five games. Pierzynski opened the season with two hits in his first 32 at-bats.

LHP Jon Lester did not pitch, but reports surfaced that he turned down a four-year year contract believed to be worth slightly more than $70 million. Lester spent Friday night talking about his win, but Saturday addressed the reports about his contract by saying: ”I think both sides walked away in good places. Like I said, we’ll pick it up when the time comes.

2B Dustin Pedroia batted leadoff for the first time this season after doing it 11 times last year. He went 1-for-5, snapping a 0-for-12 slide with a fifth-inning double. Pedroia also is struggling against the Yankees recently, going 6-for-34 (.176) in his last eight games against them.

RHP Koji Uehara was unavailable for the second straight game because of shoulder stiffness in his pitching shoulder sustained while long-tossing before Friday’s game. Uehara is considered day-to-day, but will try to throw Sunday. Manager John Farrell said Uehara could get tested in Boston on Monday since the team has an off-day before going to Chicago.

LHP Felix Doubront makes his third start Sunday night against the Yankees and has had mixed results so far. After allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings at Baltimore on April 3, Doubront gave up five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings in a loss to Texas.