3B Will Middlebrooks is getting closer to returning from the 15-day disabled list, as scheduled, after a right calf strain. Middlebrooks is with the team, going through exercises and drills before games. “We’ve got to go through some running stages first, but that’s getting closer,” manager John Farrell said of a pending injury rehab assignment.

RHP Jake Peavy allowed only one run, on a solo home run, in taking a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was Peavy’s first return to Chicago since a blockbuster three-way trade last season sent him to the eventual World Series champions. Despite walking four, Peavy had good movement on his pitches and racked up eight strikeouts in his six-inning performance, throwing 68 of his 113 pitches for strikes.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed a second start because of inflammation in his left wrist, but will avoid a trip to the 15-day disabled list after getting a cortisone shot during the Red Sox’s off-day Monday. Pedroia, who had an MRI in Boston, initially injured the wrist in the Red Sox’s home opener. Pedroia went 5-for-36 following the injury, until deciding to sit out the series finale against the Yankees on Sunday. He entered Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and stayed in to play second. “He fought tooth-and-nail to be in there tonight,” manager John Farrell said. “But we felt like after the injection (Monday), another day of just some treatment and laying low a little bit was probably the best course at this point.”

LF Shane Victorino remains in Boston working out and doing rehab exercises for his strained right hamstring. He’s been running the bases at Fenway Park and awaiting details of an injury rehab assignment. That process is being delayed by bad weather throughout the Northeast. Victorino will likely need three games in the minors before making his season debut with the Red Sox. No determination has been made whether he’ll head to Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket. “There’s going to be a progression in place,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s going through his treatment,” manager John Farrell said. “He ran the bases yesterday, again, at Fenway, so all that is being done. We’re just kind of waiting for the weather to break to get him on the field.”

1B Mike Napoli dislocated the ring finger on his left hand sliding into second base in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Napoli, who finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk, left the game immediately and was replaced by pinch runner 2B Dustin Pedroia. Afterward, manager John Farrell said the finger was “reset” and Napoli is considered day-to-day. “I really don’t do it often, but on a play like that where I don’t know what kind of throw or what’s going to happen, I see (Alexei Ramirez) coming across and my first instinct is to get to the bag as fast as possible,” Napoli said.

RHP Koji Uehara might return to the mound as soon as Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Uehara, who underwent an MRI on Monday in Boston that showed no structural damage in his shoulder, continued his throwing regimen Tuesday, throwing long-toss up to 200 feet and throwing off flat ground. He’s schedule to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. “We fully expect him to be available after that,” manager John Farrell said.