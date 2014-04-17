3B Will Middlebrooks continues to take batting practice, field balls hit right at him and run at consistent speed in his recovery efforts from a strained right calf muscle. The last step in his running program is performing short bursts of speed. Once he’s able to do that, an injury rehab assignment will be made soon afterward.

SS Xander Bogaerts doesn’t sound rattled after his throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning led to a 2-1 victory for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. His manager, John Farrell, is not surprised. “For a young player, he’s extremely accountable and takes full responsibility,” Farrell said. “Certainly he wants to do better and has done better, but there’s no concern on his reaction or how he’s going to handle this. We have the utmost confidence in him.”

RHP Jake Peavy said he’s a little concerned about the number of walks he’s allowed in three starts (10 in 18 2/3 innings), but manager John Farrell is not. In fact, Farrell is thrilled with Peavy to this point. Boston’s fourth starter doesn’t have a decision yet, but he has 20 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA. “He’s been outstanding,” Farrell said. “He’s had very good stuff. He’s made key pitches in some tight spots. There’s been a number of swings and misses. ... He’s done everything we could’ve asked. We could easily be 3-0 in the games he’s pitched.”

2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the starting lineup Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, after missing two starts with inflammation in his left wrist. He wasted no time making his presence felt in a 6-4 win against the White Sox in 14 innings, leading the game off with a double and scoring on a single by rookie SS Xander Bogaerts one batter later. Pedroia went 2-for-6 and scored three runs.

RF Shane Victorino had at least another day tacked onto his season debut for the Red Sox, after Double-A Portland’s game Wednesday was postponed by wet field conditions. Victorino, who’s on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, likely will be assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket to start his injury rehab assignment, which could last up to three or more games.

RHP Koji Uehara, the team’s closer, is expected to return Thursday after a bout with shoulder stiffness. Uehara hasn’t pitched in a game since April 9, but he continued his throwing rehab regimen Wednesday in Chicago. Uehara threw long toss, threw off flat ground and then did a 34-pitch bullpen session. “He felt good coming out of it physically and with each throwing session he gains confidence in how he feels physically,” manager John Farrell said. “We would expect him to be available (Thursday) night.”