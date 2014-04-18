3B Will Middlebrooks was sent home to Boston because of the flu. Farrell said he was experiencing a 102-degree fever, and they didn’t want Middlebrooks to potentially get anyone else sick while recovering. It’s a slight setback for Middlebrooks, who has been trying to rehab a calf strain that landed him on the disabled list April 6. It ensures more playing time for Ryan Roberts, who got the start at third on Thursday.

OF Shane Victorino is nearing a return to the Red Sox. Farrell expects Victorino will begin his rehab assignment Saturday, likely at Triple-A Pawtucket. Victorino (hamstring strain) would play Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at which point he would be evaluated. Farrell didn’t rule out Victorino returning next Thursday. Victornio’s return could force the Red Sox to make a tough decision as to who will get demoted. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., has fared well in his absence, though he seems the most likely choice to get sent to Pawtucket.

1B Mike Napoli returned to the Red Sox’s lineup Thursday after missing one game because of a dislocated left ring finger. Napoli, who suffered the injury sliding in second base during the top of the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, hit fourth in the lineup. Napoli’s return is much needed given Boston’s offensive woes. His three home runs lead the Red Sox, and Napoli’s presence in the lineup immediately makes them better.

RHP Koji Uehara made his first appearance Thursday since April 9 due to shoulder stiffness. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Uehara is back to being Boston’s closer, and he pitched a scoreless ninth against the White Sox on Thursday for his third save of the season. It’s well-timed for Boston coming off a 14-inning game which featured six Red Sox relievers. Uehara has pitched well in his six appearances this season and has yet to allow a run in six innings.