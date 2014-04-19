INF Will Middlebrooks, currently on the 15-day disabled with a strained right calf, had the flu, but manager John Farrell said he didn’t think would affect his likely upcoming rehab assignment. The third baseman worked out with the club on Friday.

INF Brock Holt was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before the game when the club designated INF Ryan Roberts for assignment. Holt, 25, rejoined the Red Sox for his second major league stint of the season. While with Pawtucket, the left-handed hitter batted .380 (19-for-50) with six doubles, one triple, one home run, and three RBIs in 12 games. Holt was recalled by Boston for one day April 6, but did not appear in a game when INF Will Middlebrooks was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right calf. “We’re hoping to jump start the bottom third of our offense,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Holt started at third, batted ninth and went 2-for-4, benefiting from a replay review for an infield hit in the eighth inning.

RHP John Lackey gave up season-highs in hits (10), runs (6), and walks (4). It matched the most walks Lackey’s allowed in his 29 starts last season, happening just once. But he didn’t blame the cold 39-degree, game-time temperature.

DH David Ortiz got the game off Friday. Manager John Farrell said it was a planned maintenance day. Ortiz is off to a bit of a slow start, but it’s not unlike many of his previous Aprils. He’s hitting just .222 with two homers and eight RBIs. He’s always been bothered by the cold weather and with chilly temperatures in most of Boston’s games, things haven’t been comfortable for the big slugger.

OF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, worked out with the team in Boston on Friday and was expected to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.