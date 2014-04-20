OF Daniel Nava and his .143 batting average were on the bench on Saturday, with Grady Sizemore starting in right field in the ninth Boston outfield grouping in the 18th game. “He’s probably not as confident as we’ve seen him in the past,” manager John Farrell said of Nava, who did have a double on Friday night.

3B Will Middlebrooks and RF Shane Victorino, both making their way back from injuries and both flu victims during their time on the disabled list, are both closing in on a return. Victorino (hamstring) made his first rehab start on Saturday while Middlebrooks (calf) worked out pre-game at Fenway Park and could start his rehab as early as Monday or Tuesday if there are no complications.

3B Brock Holt, 2-for-4 on Friday after his recall from Class AAA Pawtucket, delivered an RBI triple to snap a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning on Saturday. ”He’s come up, he’s put up quality at-bats, and a big one-out triple in that situation,“ manager John Farrell said. ”Prior to the recall, he had been swinging the bat extremely well in Pawtucket, so he was able to get on a little bit of a roll.

Rookie SS Xander Bogaerts, who played every inning of the first 17 games of the season, was rested on Saturday, with Jonathan Herrera playing shortstop. “After a couple of long ballgames, late travel, I felt like today was the first day down for him,” Farrell said. “He’s played every game. (It’s a) chance to get another left-handed bat in the lineup as well.”

RHP Jake Peavy, still looking for his first decision of the season despite a 1.93 ERA, faces the Orioles in the third game of the series on Sunday night. He is 2-0 with a 3.15 ERA in three career starts against Baltimore.

OF Grady Sizemore, who played left field in the majors for the first time on April 10, played right field for the first time in the majors on Saturday. He appeared in right twice in the minors. ”Both corner outfields are kind of new for me,“ Sizemore said. ”So I‘m just going to try to get in as much work as I can early and just put yourself in a good position.

C David Ross, who had two concussions last season, didn’t like two pitches sailing near his head in the seventh inning on Saturday and said something to RHP Bud Norris. C Matt Wieters stood close to Ross and the discussion between the two led to the benches (not the bullpens) emptying -- and nothing else.

RHP Koji Uehara opened the ninth inning by walking Matt Wieters, Uehara’s first walk in 43 2/3 innings, dating to last season and counting the postseason. He then struck out the next three batters and completed his 27th straight save opportunity, also dating to last year and the postseason. He has allowed two earned runs in his last 57 games, covering 61 innings.

LHP Felix Doubront threw 33 pitches in the first inning on Saturday, the same number he threw in the first three innings of his first start of the season, also against Baltimore. But Doubront settled down and threw only 34 pitches in retiring 12 straight hitters over the next four innings. He lasted 6 2/3 and failed to get a decision, striking out seven in an impressive outing.