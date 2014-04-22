FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Intel
April 23, 2014

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jon Lester is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday. In a combined 29 innings this season, he has recorded 29 strikeouts. He will face the Yankees for the second time this season after earning the win on April 11 at Yankee Stadium, when he went 6 2/3 innings giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Since 2009, he hast 10 wins against the Yankees, most by any pitcher in that span.

2B Dustin Pedroia is batting .467, going 7-for-15 over his last four games, with four doubles, two RBIs, four walks and three runs scored. He has reached base in 11 of 19 plate appearances. On Monday, he reached base four times, the third time he has done so this season.

1B Mike Napoli hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season on Monday. All his home runs this season have come off right-handed pitchers. He is hitting .293, going 12-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBIs at Fenway Park this season.

C David Ross hit his first home run of the season on Monday, a solo shot in the seventh inning. It snapped a streak of 86 regular-season at-bats without a home run since May 5, 2013, at Texas.

RHP Clay Buchholz was knocked out early from a 7-6 loss to the Orioles in the annual Patriots’ Day matinee at Fenway Park Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
