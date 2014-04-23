LHP Chris Capuano still hasn’t allowed a run in a Red Sox uniform. He turned in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Tuesday and has worked 13 innings this season without allowing a run. He has 19 2/3 straight scoreless innings dating back to last season.

RHP John Lackey, who has allowed six earned runs in each of his last two starts to balloon his ERA to 5.25, faces the Yankees in the middle game of a three-game series Wednesday night. He has gone at least five innings in 26 straight starts against the Yankees, the longest such streak among active pitchers and the seventh longest over the last 100 years. However, the last of those starts was April 12 in New York and Lackey yielded 10 hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

LHP Jon Lester came into Tuesday night’s start with some pretty lofty numbers against the Yankees. But before he got an out, the Yankees had two runs, as many as they scored against him in 6 2/3 innings in New York earlier in the month. He wound up yielding eight runs, but only three were earned so he extended his streak of four earned runs or less against the Yankees to 11 straight starts.

2B Dustin Pedroia still doesn’t have a 2014 home run, but he has doubled in each of the last four games and is 7-for-15 over that span. He has reached base in 12 of his 23 plate appearances over the last five games.

RF Shane Victorino, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a hamstring injury, made his third of what was supposed to be his final rehab start Tuesday night and, barring a setback, was slated to be activated Wednesday. However, the need for an extra reliever could delay his return by a day. Victorino was 2-for-11 with three strikeouts in three rehab games.

1B Mike Napoli, who hit his fifth homer of the season and added a double Tuesday night, has reached base in a career-high 17 straight games, batting .292 over that span. He has 17 multiple extra-base hit games since the start of 2013, tying him with Mike Trout for the most in the majors over that span.