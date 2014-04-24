OF Daniel Nava, mired in a slump through the first 21 games, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday in the hope that he can regain his stroke. Nava was hitting just .149 with a .240 on-base percentage and was passed over in favor of the righty-swinging Jonny Gomes in Tuesday night’s start against RHP Masahiro Tanaka. He was told after the game he was going back. “That’s never a fun conversation,” manager John Farrell said on his weekly WEEI radio spot. “I think he was certainly disappointed by the news he was going to be optioned back. He was a big part of this offense last year, particularly as a left-handed hitter. But we’ve got to get him back on track.” Nava hit .303 with a .385 OBP last season.

RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, with the Red Sox needing bullpen health after the recent failures of their starters. There was every chance Wilson would be sent right back as early as Thursday, when RF Shane Victorino returns.

RHP John Lackey fanned a season-high 11 batters and walked none over eight innings in Wednesday’s win. The outing came after two straight six-run efforts, one of those against the Yankees. The 11 Ks were one shy of his career high. He has gone at least five innings in 27 straight starts against the Yankees, the longest such streak among active players and tied for the fifth-longest since 1914.

DH David Ortiz made his 1,643rd start as a DH, matching Harold Baines’ all-time record. Ortiz came in holding the DH record for hits (1,776), home runs (384) and RBIs (1,255). ESPN Stats calculated Ortiz’s home run off Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday night at 482 feet, the longest by a Red Sox player in nine seasons. Tanaka became the 299th pitcher to allow a home run to Ortiz.

OF Grady Sizemore was mired in a 1-for-26 slump when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple Wednesday night. He then struck out three straight times and reached on an error, extending his slump to 2-for-31.

RF Shane Victorino will move into the leadoff spot and stabilize the lineup and the outfield defense when he returns from the disabled list, as early as Thursday. “He will have an impact I think the day he walks onto the field for us,” manager John Farrell said. “One, physically, he feels good. That’s the biggest question that we had to answer, just the ability to go back-to-back days. The durability, that is there. His defense impacts every game he plays in right field. So, first and foremost, where we’ve had some balls that have come back to bite us a little bit in right field, that will be the impact on the defensive side.”

1B Mike Napoli had three hits and an RBI Wednesday night and has reached base in 18 straight games. He is hitting .319 over that span.

LHP Felix Doubront takes a 1-2 record and 5.48 ERA to the mound against the Yankees in the finale of a three-game series Thursday night. Doubront is 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA against the Yankees. He lost at New York April 13 by allowing seven hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.