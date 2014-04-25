RHP Alex Wilson, recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday because the Red Sox bullpen had been taxed in recent games, was sent back to Pawtucket to make room for RF Shane Victorino.

SS Xander Bogaerts had two hits and has an eight-game hitting streak, but Thursday night marked his first multi-hit game in the streak. The rookie was given a tough error in the first inning, leading to the Yankees’ first run, and bounced a double-play relay off 1B Mike Napoli in the seventh inning (no error).

DH David Ortiz appeared in his 1,644th game at the position, making him the all-time leader. He had a sacrifice fly in the loss.

RHP Jake Peavy, who gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision, his fourth straight to start the season, his last time out, opens the Red Sox’s brief three-game road trip in Toronto on Friday night. Peavy has pitched at least six innings and given up two runs or less in his last five starts against the Blue Jays.

RF Shane Victorino made his 2014 debut after missing the first 22 games with a hamstring injury. Projected as the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter, he batted second on Thursday. “This is something we’ve been waiting for for some time here, Shane’s return,” said manager John Farrell said. “We feel he helps solidify our outfield defense. In addition to that, the top of the order for us. Good to have him back in the lineup, no doubt about it.” Victorino struck out his first time up, then doubled and finished 1-for-5.

1B/OF Mike Carp made his professional pitching debut in the ninth inning. He walked five and gave up a run, but also got Brian McCann to hit into a double play and retired Kelly Johnson with the bases loaded. He was the first Red Sox position player to pitch since Darnell McDonald on May 6, 2012 (when he was the losing pitcher, with Orioles 1B Chris Davis getting the win).

LHP Felix Doubront retired the first two batters of the game but that was his highlight as he lasted just 2 2/3 innings in falling to 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA on Thursday night. The Red Sox made four errors, one of them by Doubront, who also threw two wild pitches and was the victim of a David Ross passed ball and three stolen bases -- all without a throw.