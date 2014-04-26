3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) was activated from the disabled list for Friday’s game, and he was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. INF Brock Holt was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Middlebrooks was placed on the disabled list on April 6 retroactive to April 5.

SS Xander Bogaerts doubled in the second inning of Friday night’s 8-1 win at Toronto to extend his hit streak to nine games. He has reached base in 20 of his 23 games this season.

DH David Ortiz hit his fifth home run of the season in the third inning of Friday night’s 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. It was his 378th home run as a Red Sox player, one short of RF Dwight Evans for fourth on the team’s all-time list. He has 33 career homers at Rogers Centre, second only to 3B Alex Rodriguez who has 36 homers as a visiting player.

RHP Clay Buchholz will make his fifth start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Buchholz is coming off an April 21 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in which he allowed seven hits, one walk and six runs in 2 1/3 innings. He has a 2.44 ERA in 18 career outings (17 starts) against the Blue Jays and has a 9-5 record. He has held the Blue Jays to a .211 batting average in his career.