C A.J. Pierzynski hit his second home run of the season and his eighth career grand slam in the six-run third inning of Saturday afternoon’s 7-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the first grand slam of the season by the Red Sox and Pierzynski’s first since May 2, 2009, at Texas.

LHP Jon Lester (2-3, 2.67 ERA) will start the finale of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre. It will be his sixth start of the season. In 28 career starts against the Blue Jays he is 1-7 with a 3.55 ERA. He has held Toronto to a .199 batting average in those starts.

RHP Clay Buchholz (1-2, 6.66 ERA) picked up his first win of the season in Saturday afternoon’s 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs in seven innings, his longest outing of the season. In 11 outings at Rogers Centre, he never allowed more than three earned runs.

RHP Junichi Tazawa allowed an eighth-inning homer to INF Juan Francisco in Saturday afternoon’s 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed seven home runs to the Blue Jays since the beginning of the 2013 season and only three other home runs, to three separate teams, in that span. He has an ERA of 11.88 against Toronto, his highest against any American League team.