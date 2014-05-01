FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Peavy, who picked up his first decision of the season, a win, with a strong outing at Toronto over the weekend, will pitch the first game of Thursday’s split double-header against the Rays. He is 3-1 with a 4.91 ERA in six career starts against Tampa Bay.

LHP Felix Doubront, rained out of his Wednesday start, looks to break a personal three-decision losing streak (over four starts) when he faces the Rays in the night half of Thursday’s split double-header. Doubront won his first start but has allowed 13 earned runs and 24 hits in 18 2/3 innings over his last four (6.27 ERA). He yielded seven runs, three earned, and six hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Yankees in his previous start. He is 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA lifetime against Tampa Bay, but he is 0-2 despite a 3.28 ERA against the Rays at Fenway Park.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
