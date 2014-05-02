LHP Drake Britton was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve as the Red Sox’s 26th player in Thursday’s doubleheader. He did not get into a game. Britton, 24, has two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 10 appearances for Pawtucket this season.

OF Grady Sizemore snapped a 3-for-40 spell with an RBI single in the fifth inning of the nightcap Thursday. However, he was picked off first -- an inning after being thrown out at second trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt.

2B Dustin Pedroia, after losing on the day the Red Sox gave away his bobblehead, thought he was safe at the plate in the seventh inning of Game 1, but the call was not overturned because the replay was inconclusive. “I don’t really know what the rules are,” he said. “I just know that if you plow the catcher, you’re ejected and out and then fined and then suspended, so ... I think my job is to go as hard as I can to the back part of the plate and slide and I did that.” He added: “I just don’t like the whole inconclusive deal. Replay, you should just check it out and you’re either out or safe. I don’t know what inconclusive means.”

RF Shane Victorino, who led the Red Sox by getting hit with 18 pitches last season, received his first HBP of 2014 with the bases loaded in a five-run fifth inning in Game 2. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Five of his eight hits since his delayed start of the season have been doubles.

1B Mike Napoli reached base in both games to extend his streak of reaching to a career-high 24 consecutive games. He is batting .303 over that span and .297 for the season. However, he took a called third strike with the tying run on third and one out in the ninth inning of the nightcap.

RHP Clay Buchholz looks to build off his last start when he faces Oakland in the opener of a three-game series Friday night. Last weekend in Toronto, Buchholz, coming off a 2 1/3-inning start, worked a season-high seven innings and yielded three runs on six hits for his first victory of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.90 ERA in six career starts against the A‘s.

RHP Koji Uehara, who gave up a walk-off homer to then-Tampa Bay C Jose Lobaton in last year’s AL Division Series, was taken deep for a winner by another Tampa Bay batter when SS Yunel Escobar beat him in the second game Thursday night. It was only the second run of the season allowed by Uehara, who gave up his fourth Fenway homer since joining the Red Sox.

LHP Felix Doubront, working Thursday’s nightcap, gave up four runs, three earned, in six innings and left with the lead. After winning his first start of the season, he is 0-3 with two no-decisions in his past five outings. He gave up a season-low five hits Thursday.