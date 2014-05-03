DH David Ortiz collected his 914th career hit in Fenway Park, with a sixth-inning double and moved into 7th all-time ahead of Dom DiMaggio for hits in the park. Next up on the list is Bobby Doerr, who had 1,120.

C A.J. Pierzynski caught his 1700th career game, most by any active catcher. Yadier Molina entered the night next with 1,222. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI single and scored a run, but couldn’t help when Clay Buchholz uncorked two wild pitches.

OF Grady Sizemore loves facing Athletics’ pitching. Entering the night he was a hitting a career-best .322 in 45 games. He doubled in his first at-bat and now has reached safely in 24 straight games against the club. But he ended up making outs his next four at-bats, dropping his career mark to .318 against Oakland.

LHP Jon Lester hopes to end a two-game losing streak in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon. In those games, he’s given up 12 runs in 11 2-3 innings. Far from a performance the Red Sox need from the pitcher many consider the ace.

2B Dustin Pedroia joined some elite company in a 100/100 club with a grand slam on Friday night. He became just the second player in team history with 100 homers and stolen bases, joining Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, who had 452 homers and 168 stolen bases. Pedroia stole No. 121 in the first.