RHP John Lackey (4-2) has been one of Boston’s most dependable starters this season and will look to continue his hot start Sunday when he faces the Athletics, whom he has dominated throughout his career. In 34 starts against Oakland, Lackey is 19-6 with a 2.90 ERA, his most wins versus any MLB team and lowest ERA against any American League club.

DH David Ortiz hit his sixth home run of the season Saturday and it moved him up in Boston’s record books. The solo shot leading off the third inning was the 437th of his career and 379th as a member of the Red Sox, tying Dwight Evans for fourth on the club’s all-time list.

LF Jonny Gomes continues to make the most of his playing time. The part-time outfielder hit the fifth grand slam of his career in the first inning Saturday, sparking Boston’s win over Oakland. “It’s kind of hard to get in a rhythm, it’s kind of hard to come out of a rut,” Gomes said of not playing every day. “So it’s just living pitch to pitch.”

LHP Jon Lester admitted his cutter was the worst its been during a pregame bullpen session. It might have been his best when it counted, though. Lester struck out a career-high 15 batters and allowed only one hit over eight shutout innings to lead Boston to a 6-3 win over Oakland on Saturday.

2B Dustin Pedroia is finally starting to show signs of being healthy. After overcoming an injury to his left wrist earlier this season, Pedroia followed up a grand slam Friday night, the 100th home run of his career, with his team-leading 11th double of the season and added a walk on Saturday in Boston’s 6-3 win over Oakland.

RHP Alfredo Aceves had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre before Saturday’s game and for now is the team’s long reliever. Aceves is starting his second stint with the Yankees, whom he first appeared for in September 2008. He was 10-4 as a reliever and spot starter for the 2009 Yankees, but a back injury in May 2010 ended his tenure here.