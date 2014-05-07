DH David Ortiz played in his 2,00th major league game on Tuesday night. He had two hits and two walks in the game, scoring the winning run in the 12th inning. He ranks 11th among active players in games played.

RHP Jake Peavy can’t be too unhappy seeing the Reds visiting Boston for two games this week. The veteran, who faces Cincinnati Wednesday night, is 6-0 with a 2.14 ERA in 10 career starts against the Reds. The ERA is the second best against the Reds among active pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched against them. Peavy is coming off two straight quality starts that produced just a 1-1 record. He went seven innings and allowed one run in a win at Toronto and then pitched 6 1/2 and yielded two runs on three hits in a loss to Tampa Bay.

2B Dustin Pedroia has been rated above Robinson Cano in former Yankees star Mariano Rivera’s new book, “The Closer.” “Not surprising,‘’ said Red Sox manager John Farrell. ”I think (it‘s) an incredible compliment from your opponent across the field, and maybe allows us to take a step back and really appreciate -- I don’t want to say what we take for granted, but what we see day in and day out.‘’ Rivera, in the book, says, “Nobody plays harder, gives more, wants to win more. He comes at you hard for 27 outs. It’s a special thing to see. If I have to win one game, I’d have a hard time taking anybody over Dustin Pedroia as my second baseman.” Pedroia went 3-for-5 with his 299th and 300th career doubles in Tuesday’s win.

1B Mike Napoli drove in two runs without a hit on Tuesday night, but did walk twice -- once with the bases loaded -- and had a single to help build the winning run in the 12th inning. He has reached base a career-high 27 straight games with a plate appearance. He didn’t start Sunday, instead resting his injured left ring finger, but he did play in the game, without coming to bat.

LHP Andrew Miller struck out four in two hitless innings Tuesday night. He has fanned 16 in 10 2/3 innings over his last 10 appearances and has six strikeouts in three innings in the last two games.

RHP Junichi Tazawa allowed two runs in the eighth inning on Tuesday night as the Reds tied the game. Opponents had been 2-for-12 against him with runners in scoring position coming in, and the Reds went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly.

LHP Felix Doubront still hasn’t won since his first start of the season, April 3 in Baltimore. He is 0-3 with three no-decisions since, with the bullpen blowing two leads for him. Tuesday night, he worked 5 1/3 innings and left with a 3-1 lead.