Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
May 11, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH David Ortiz was the only Red Sox batter to get a hit against RHP Yu Darvish in Boston’s series opener with Texas. He was also the first Red Sox player to reach base when his routine fly ball found turf between Texas 2B Rougned Odor and RF Alex Rios. The error broke up Darvish’s perfect game with two outs in the seventh.

C A.J. Pierzynski threw out baserunners for two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Pierzynski, making his first trip back to Texas since playing for the Rangers last season, threw out Leonys Martin trying to steal second for the first out, then Pierzynski gunned down Rougned Odor trying to steal second to end the inning.

LF Grady Sizemore and David Ortiz were the only two Red Sox not to strike out against RHP Yu Darvish on Friday. Sizemore went 0-for-3, flying out to left twice and to right once.

RHP Clay Buchholz lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs. It was the second short outing Buchholz has had in his last four starts; he gave up six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Baltimore on April 21.

