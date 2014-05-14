FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH David Ortiz had a season-high four RBIs in the Red Sox’s 8-6 loss to the Twins. Ortiz was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two home runs in the game.

RHP Jake Peavy swapped spots in the pitcher order with LHP Felix Doubront on Tuesday. Doubront, who was originally scheduled to open the series against the Twins and Ricky Nolasco, will now take the mound on Wednesday against Twins RHP Kevin Correia. Peavy struggled against the Twins, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and two walks, while striking out one in the no-decision.

2B Dustin Pedroia has reached safely in his last 26 starts against the Twins with his single in the seventh inning. His 26-start on-base streak, which dates back to 2010, is the longest among active players against the Twins.

1B Mike Napoli, with his walk in the seventh inning, has now reached safely in 34 of his 35 games played this season, including a career-high 32 straight games since April 4, which is the longest active on-base streak in baseball and the longest by a Red Sox player since Dustin Pedroia’s 37-game streak in 2011.

