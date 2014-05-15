DH David Ortiz hit two homers vs. his former team, the Twins, for the second straight game. His 3-for-5 night raised his average against his former club to .351, and he has 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 56 games against the Twins. His nine home runs at Target Field are the second most among opposing players here. Only Toronto’s Jose Bautista (11) has more.

OF Grady Sizemore has three multi-hit games in his last six games. His multi-hit effort Wednesday was just his fourth away from Fenway Park this season. Entering the night, he was hitting .195 on the road.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the sixth inning and has now reached base in 27 consecutive starts against the Twins, including all 14 games at Target Field. He has a .327 average with seven doubles and a home run over that stretch.

LHP Felix Doubront pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday, improving to 2-3 with his first win since his first start of the season April 3 at Baltimore.