3B Will Middlebrooks tied the game with a two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth, improving to 9-for-20 with 24 RBIs in his career with the bases loaded.

DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 Thursday and finished the three-game series against Minnesota 8-for-14 with four home runs and six RBIs. The hit also extended his hitting streak to eight games.

1B Mike Napoli went 0-for-5, snapping his streak of 33 consecutive games where he reached base. The streak was the longest active streak in baseball entering the day and the longest by a Red Sox player since Dustin Pedroia reached in 37 straight in 2011.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks in six innings of work Thursday against the Twins, for his third quality start in his last four outings. He is 2-2 over that span.