FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 17, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Will Middlebrooks tied the game with a two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth, improving to 9-for-20 with 24 RBIs in his career with the bases loaded.

DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 Thursday and finished the three-game series against Minnesota 8-for-14 with four home runs and six RBIs. The hit also extended his hitting streak to eight games.

1B Mike Napoli went 0-for-5, snapping his streak of 33 consecutive games where he reached base. The streak was the longest active streak in baseball entering the day and the longest by a Red Sox player since Dustin Pedroia reached in 37 straight in 2011.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks in six innings of work Thursday against the Twins, for his third quality start in his last four outings. He is 2-2 over that span.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.