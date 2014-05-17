SS Xander Bogaerts was struck above the left wrist by an Evan Reed fastball in the seventh inning on Friday night but appears to be OK. “We somewhat dodged a bullet,” said manager John Farrell. “He got hit right above the wrist. I‘m sure he’s a little bit sore, but should be able to go tomorrow.”

RHP John Lackey, 3-0 with one no-decision in his last four starts, takes a 6-3 lifetime record and 3.14 ERA in 12 starts against the Tigers into Saturday night’s game against Detroit. Lackey has allowed two runs or fewer in each of those last four starts and didn’t walk a batter in two of them.

DH David Ortiz had a long single (and avoided injury when he slipped on first base rounding the bag) to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .500 with five homers in the nine games.

C A.J. Pierzynski, 11-for-33 with a homer and seven RBIs lifetime against Max Scherzer, did not start against Scherzer Friday night as David Ross got his fifth straight Jon Lester start. “We had to look at the way Jon Lester and David Ross have paired up, and that has been consistent and effective,” said manager John Farrell. Ross had a hit in three times up, and Pierzynski hit into a double play in the seventh inning (not against Scherzer).

LHP Jon Lester gave up a first-inning run to the Tigers on Friday night and that was enough to drop him to 4-5 on the season. With a rain delay interrupting things for 47 minutes in the fourth inning combined with 94 pitches thrown, he was done after five. He struck out seven and has 73 on the season. He is the first Boston pitcher with at least 70 strikeouts within the team’s first 45 games of a season since Pedro Martinez in 2002.

RF Shane Victorino missed his second straight game Friday night with a left knee problem and is day-to-day. “He came in today and we had a chance to look at the left knee and it is still a little bothersome for him,” said Farrell, who said Victorino is not likely to hit the disabled list but will be fitted for a brace. Victorino suffered the injury sliding into third base on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, but played Wednesday.