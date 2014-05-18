3B Will Middlebrooks was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken right index finger, the injury suffered when he used two hands to try to catch Ian Kinsler’s line drive on Friday night. Middlebrooks is on the DL for the second time this season. “I was in for bunt purposes. He’s a guy, he’ll drop one down if you’re back, so I was playing up close and he hit a screamer at me, obviously,” Middlebrooks said. “Had some top spin, kind of went with both hands for some reason to try to catch it, and it went under my glove. Thought it just bruised me, jammed me pretty good and then it just kept swelling and kept swelling throughout the game. By the eighth (inning), I couldn’t even get batting gloves on.”

3B Brock Holt, who played well when Middlebrooks was injured in April, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and was in the lineup Saturday night. Holt hit .348 and reached base in all seven games his first time around and was batting .315 in the International League. He went 0-for-3 but made a nifty fielding play on Saturday.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who told the media “I‘m lost” at the plate after Friday night’s game, was out of the lineup. In May, he was hitting .128, with a .226 on base percentage and .170 slugging percentage. His 0-for-3 Friday left him 0-for-12 and batting .200. “He’s been going at it every day, and he’s done a very good job defensively,” manager John Farrell said. “Offensively, there’s been some times where he’s challenged. We’re well aware of the swing-and-miss that’s shown up here of late. I saw the comment that he made. I think any time a player speaks that candidly about what he’s feeling, I think there’s an opportunity to give him a little bit of a breather, take a game in and kind of just catch his breath, so to speak.”

SS Xander Bogaerts hit his second home run of the season, his first since April 17, on Saturday night. The RBI was his first since April 24. He had two hits in the game and became the youngest Red Sox player (21) to homer at Fenway since 21-year-old Jim Rice did it in 1974.

RHP John Lackey suffered the 100th loss of his major league career and dropped to 5-3 on the season Saturday night. Lackey, who has won 133 games, is winless in his last four starts after allowing nine hits and five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He was knocked out when the Tigers stroked five doubles and a single (to go with a diving defensive play by Dustin Perdoia) in a nine-batter span in the fifth and sixth innings.

DH David Ortiz extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single off the left-field wall, his only hit in four times up against RHP Rick Porcello. Ortiz is hitting .475 during the streak.

RHP Jake Peavy, 0-1 with two no-decisions in his last three starts, closes the three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night. Peavy allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in his last start at Minnesota. He is 4-5 with a 4.83 ERA against the Tigers. Peavy yielded seven runs in three innings in Game 4 of last season’s ALCS against Detroit.

RF Shane Victorino returned to the lineup after missing two games with a left knee injury. Wearing a brace, Victorino looked fine in the outfield but was 0-for-4. He was called out for interfering on a roller up the first-base line in the eighth inning.