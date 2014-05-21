INF Xander Bogaerts will play primarily third base with the arrival of SS Stephen Drew, but he might get time at shortstop against tough left-handed pitchers. It was little consolation to Bogaerts, who set his sights on being an everyday shortstop.

LF Jonny Gomes loves swinging at first-pitch strikes. Gomes belted a first-pitch, two-run homer Tuesday in a loss to Toronto, his first round-tripper since a hitting grand slam May 3 against Oakland. Gomes now has hit 34 of his 153 career home runs on the first pitch (22 percent), his most in any count.

SS Stephen Drew was re-signed by the Red Sox on Tuesday to help shore up the left side of the infield. Drew, who spent one season in Boston and helped the team win its third championship in 10 years, rejected a $14.1 million qualifying offer from the team following the World Series to test the free agent market. He signed a one-year deal worth about $10 million. Drew will take a physical Wednesday and will require a minor league stint before joining the Red Sox. Manager John Farrell said Drew would play shortstop and rookie Xander Bogaerts would move to third. Starting 3B Will Middlebrooks was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a fractured right index finger. “We’ve added a very good player to improve this team,” Farrell said. “That’s the thing (GM) Ben (Cherington) and ownership have repeatedly shown -- when a need exists, they’ll do whatever is capable and whatever is available to improve the team. Stephen’s return to us could very well do that.”

RHP Clay Buchholz has made only one start against Toronto this season, but it was a winning effort. Buchholz allowed three runs on six hits in a season-high seven innings April 26 in a 7-6 Boston victory. In desperate need of a win after dropping five straight, the Red Sox couldn’t have asked for anyone better to take the mound Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Buchholz has given up three runs or fewer in each of his past five starts against Toronto dating back to Sept. 15, 2012, posting a 2.06 ERA over that span.

RHP Burke Badenhop continues to bolster Boston’s bullpen, throwing 1 1/3 perfect innings in a loss to Toronto on Tuesday night. Badenhop has not allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings, spanning 14 games dating to April 21. He has a 0.44 ERA over his last 16 games, a major boost for a struggling Red Sox pitching staff.

LHP Felix Doubront had another rough outing Tuesday night. Doubront allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over four-plus innings, departing the game with what the Red Sox called left shoulder fatigue. All five hits he surrendered went for extra bases. “This is the first night he’s felt this to this extent,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “His stuff was diminishing even in the early innings, particularly between the fourth and fifth.” If they hope to end their current five-game slide, the Red Sox are in dire need of some quality starts from the rest of the rotation before Doubront’s turn comes around again.