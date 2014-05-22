INF Xander Bogaerts, who will move back to third base when SS Stephen Drew is truly ready to play, clearly isn’t into this whole thing -- and is still publicly considered the team’s shortstop of the future. ”We believe Xander can play shortstop and play it well,“ said GM Ben Cherington. ”This move with Stephen is not in any way about lack of belief that Xander can play short. We’re just trying to make the team better or tying to strengthen the roster. In fact, Xander’s ability to play short and third allowed us to consider different options, different alternatives. Stephen just ended up being the one that made the most sense for us to pursue. We’re just trying to get better, and there happened to be a guy who we all know is a good Major League player who had an interest in coming back here. Bogaerts had three hits on Wednesday and has hit in eight of the last nine games.

CF Grady Sizemore, moved into the leadoff spot in manager John Farrell’s new lineup, walked leading off the first but then went 0-for-4. He is 1-for-16 on the current homestand, falling to .218 in his comeback season. In 11 starts as the leadoff hitter, he is 4-for-43.

LHP Jon Lester, a hard-luck loser in his last start to fall to 4-5, faces the Blue Jays in the series finale Thursday. Lester, who went 4-0 in six starts against Toronto last year, was the loser at Toronto April 27 and his 15 wins against the Jays are tied for the most Lester wins against any team (also Baltimore). He is 15-8 against the Jays.

SS Stephen Drew officially signed a $10.1 million contract for the rest of the season and was activated for Wednesday night’s game. “It’s been interesting,” said Drew, who turned down a $14.1 million qualifying offer to remain with the club -- thus losing $4 million because he couldn’t get a job elsewhere. “But needless to say, I‘m glad to be back in a Red Sox uniform. Couldn’t ask for anything better. These guys here, I know them, and had a great year last year. Just getting ready for whatever happened, preparing myself, like everybody does in the offseason. Being able to come back here, I can’t thank the organization enough for thinking about me. The guys in the clubhouse are what matters the most and what they think about me.” The need for Drew was heightened when 3B Will Middlebrooks, who hadn’t been hitting, anyway, went on the disabled list.

RHP Clay Buchholz’s troubles continued on Thursday night when he was chased by the Blue Jays in 4 2/3 innings, falling to 2-4 on the season. He is 0-2 with a no-decision over his last three starts, allowing 29 hits and 13 earned runs in 15 innings. He fell to 10-6 lifetime against Toronto, the 10 wins the most he has over any club. Wednesday night’s outing ended a string of five straight of Buchholz allowing three earned runs or less against the Jays. He has gone less than five innings in four of his nine starts.

LHP Felix Doubront, who left Tuesday night’s game with left shoulder fatigue, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. He said he banged the shoulder on a car door before the start but didn’t tell anyone and tried to pitch and lasted four-plus innings. RHPs Brandon Workman and Allen Webster are possibilities to make Doubront’s next start.