SS Xander Bogaerts homered for the second time in his last five games Thursday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He extended his on-base streak to 10 games and is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with two homers, three doubles, four RBIs and two walks during the hot stretch.

RHP John Lackey is being counted on Friday for more than just a quality start. The Red Sox are in dire need of a dominant performance from a starting pitcher if they hope to end their seven-game losing streak. Lackey is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, though. He allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits in just 5 1/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday. Beginning with Lackey’s last start, Boston starters have allowed 26 earned runs and 44 hits in 26 1/3 innings.

LHP Jon Lester barely had time to blink Thursday before the Blue Jays jumped all over him. Boston’s ace surrendered back-to-back homers to Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista on his sixth and seventh pitches of the game and then allowed five more runs in the second inning. He surrendered a season-high seven earned runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings as Boston dropped its seventh straight game. “It’s not fun going out there, giving up a bunch of hits, trying to stop a losing streak, trying to win, trying to just keep guys in the ballgame,” he said. “The list goes on and on of things that I just flat out didn’t do today.”

2B Dustin Pedroia made it look as if the Red Sox were primed to snap their six-game losing streak Thursday when he led off the bottom of the first inning with his team-leading 17th double. But Pedroia went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts the rest of the way as Boston dropped its seventh straight, suffering through its first 0-6 homestand since 1994. Pedroia, though, has given the team hope by hitting in 10 of his last 11 games. He is hitting .283 with four doubles, a homer and four RBIs during the stretch.