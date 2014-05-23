FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 24, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Xander Bogaerts homered for the second time in his last five games Thursday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He extended his on-base streak to 10 games and is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with two homers, three doubles, four RBIs and two walks during the hot stretch.

RHP John Lackey is being counted on Friday for more than just a quality start. The Red Sox are in dire need of a dominant performance from a starting pitcher if they hope to end their seven-game losing streak. Lackey is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, though. He allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits in just 5 1/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday. Beginning with Lackey’s last start, Boston starters have allowed 26 earned runs and 44 hits in 26 1/3 innings.

LHP Jon Lester barely had time to blink Thursday before the Blue Jays jumped all over him. Boston’s ace surrendered back-to-back homers to Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista on his sixth and seventh pitches of the game and then allowed five more runs in the second inning. He surrendered a season-high seven earned runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings as Boston dropped its seventh straight game. “It’s not fun going out there, giving up a bunch of hits, trying to stop a losing streak, trying to win, trying to just keep guys in the ballgame,” he said. “The list goes on and on of things that I just flat out didn’t do today.”

2B Dustin Pedroia made it look as if the Red Sox were primed to snap their six-game losing streak Thursday when he led off the bottom of the first inning with his team-leading 17th double. But Pedroia went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts the rest of the way as Boston dropped its seventh straight, suffering through its first 0-6 homestand since 1994. Pedroia, though, has given the team hope by hitting in 10 of his last 11 games. He is hitting .283 with four doubles, a homer and four RBIs during the stretch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.