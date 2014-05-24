SS Stephen Drew, re-signed Tuesday, cleared waivers on Friday and was sent to Class A Greenville to work himself back into game shape with 25 at-bats or so. Drew rejected a contract offer during the offseason but accepted a prorated share of a $14.1 million qualifying offer, worth about $10 million. He will be in the minors for about ten days, first with Greenville and then Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket.

RHP John Lackey had at least seven scoreless innings Friday for the first time since April 24, 2011, against the Angels. Three of the five hits he allowed were against 3B Evan Longoria. Lackey has allowed two runs or less in seven of 10 starts this season.

DH David Ortiz broke an 0-for-17 slide with a broken-bat, opposite-field single in the first inning, through a gaping hole in the exaggerated shift utilized against him.

RHP Jake Peavy (1-2, 4.33) is expected to start Saturday for Boston in the second of a three-game series against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Peavy held the Rays to two runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings May 1 but took the loss.

RF Shane Victorino left the game in the ninth inning because of right hamstring tightness.

1B Mike Napoli (0-for-4) returned to the lineup in a 1-0 loss to the Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field after missing the last two games with flu-like symptoms.